Phoenix sending water rescue specialists to southern Arizona to help with flooding issues

The Phoenix Fire Department is sending 16 people trained in water rescues to assist agencies in the Yuma area hit by Hilary's rainfall.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department is sending 16 water rescue specialists down to Yuma to help assist with any potential flooding hazards generated by Tropical Storm Hilary.

The Arizona Department of Emergency Management requested the city deploy resources that could help areas in southern and western Arizona hit by Hilary's rainfall on Sunday.

These water rescue specialists are highly trained to handle a number of hazardous situations involving swift-moving water.

In addition to the 16 firefighters, Phoenix fire is sending along multiple inflatable, motorized boats that can assist staff in conducting water rescues.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Kim Quick-Ragsdale said the team of firefighters will remain in southern Arizona for however long they're needed and the agency's prepared to deploy more resources if necessary.

Hilary has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm. But weather experts are still expecting the Southwest region to be hit with torrential rain.

UP TO SPEED

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.

The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.

How big is Maricopa County?:

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.