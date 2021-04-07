Phoenix fire crews responding to salvage yard fire

PHOENIX — Phoenix fire crews responded to a third-alarm salvage yard fire in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.
Crews were called for reports of heavy smoke coming from a large yard near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road, officials said.
Just over 100 firefighters are working to contain the fire, according to officials.
Homes to the north of the salvage yard were evacuated, but there were no reported injuries or structural damage.
Officials have not said how the fire was started or if it is a threat to structures near the yard.
Fire crews are asking people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.
