Phoenix restricting access to hiking trails during days of extreme heat

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix has decided to formally adopt a new policy that restricts access to local hiking trails during days of extreme heat.

After piloting the policy this past summer, the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board voted Thursday to officially close trails from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on days when the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat warning.

The policy will apply to Camelback Mountain's Echo Canyon and Cholla trails, as well as all trails associated with Piestewa Peak in the Phoenix Mountains Preserve.

If a heat advisory is issued, the city will close the parking lot's gates and set up signage in front of the trail. Park rangers will additionally be stationed at the trails to remind hikers about the restrictions.

Regardless of whether a heat advisory is issued, the city recommends hikers walk along Phoenix's trails in the early morning or evening hours.

Phoenix's new policy comes after an out-of-state hiker died on July 30 while walking along the Echo Canyon trail.

