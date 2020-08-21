Phoenix restaurant gives back to community during pandemic

A Valley brother and sister team opened their restaurant right when the state was shutting down and have been able to navigate through it while helping others.

PHOENIX — Getting a new restaurant up and running is a huge undertaking. And doing it in the middle of a pandemic adds unprecedented challenges.

A Valley brother and sister team opened their restaurant right when the state was shutting down and have been able to navigate through it all while helping others along the way.

For siblings Jorge Cota and Meliza Miranda -- starting a Mexican restaurant of their own has been a lifelong dream.

“Really after culinary school, a ten-year career with the company I was with uh really that just gave me and my sister the confidence to really pursue this dream," said Cota. "So, Oct. 12, 2017, I officially decided I’m taking the leap and she was right there with me and we've just put everything together for it and April 8, 2020, we opened our doors for the first time.”

Their dream became a reality – with Mochilero Kitchen!

Jorge said he went on a backpacking trip in the heart of Mexico to discover new authentic recipes to bring back to the new restaurant. Their doors opened in April in the middle of the pandemic. But as tough as it’s been on them, they realized they weren’t the only ones struggling.

“During this pandemic, all of us, our staff, they're very giving people with big hearts as well and collectively let’s do a meal pledge and extend a hand to those in need,” said Miranda.

That meal pledge included 500 burritos to multiple shelters including UMOM.

“They really help the community stand up and get back on their feet,” Miranda said about the organization.

Dina Altieri of UMOM said since COVID-19 started, the shelter that provides services for the homeless has been filled with 155 families and offering 600 meals a day and can be overwhelming.

“We’ve been non-stop seven days a week, breakfast lunch and dinner,” Altieri said.

Helping people like Kelsey. She is a resident of the UMOM Day Center and depends on the meals provided by the shelter.

“We can’t afford eating out or having groceries when your homeless, you have those cold items and everything, you don’t have a refrigerator you don’t have anything to cook on so we have these meals and that’s what we eat every day,” said Kelsey.

And that’s where Melissa and Jorge come in.

“Right now people need more help than ever, food and you know since we are able to do it, why not if we have the ability to do it we have the staff and people that are willing to do it,” said Cota.

“We have the opportunity to dignify the experience that someone is having living in a shelter through beautiful food and none of that would be possible without our local partners, like Mochilero,” said Altieri.

For Kelsey and her family, having the beautiful food available is one less worry as they get back on their feet.