Phoenix residents allowed back in homes after gas leak displaces over 100

The gas leak was found in a residential neighborhood near 75th Avenue and Broadway Road.

PHOENIX — More than 100 people were displaced from their homes in Phoenix after construction crews broke a gas line causing a leak on Monday.

Officials said construction crews were digging in a residential area when they hit a gas line with a backhoe.

The Phoenix Fire Department immediately started evacuating people in nearby homes. City buses were used to temporarily house the residents who were displaced.

The leak was secured and residents were able to go back into their homes shortly after being evacuated.

No injuries were reported due to the gas leak.

