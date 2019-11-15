PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council is debating whether to raise recycling rates, cut some recycling services or cut their recycling program altogether.

Ginger Spencer told 12 News it’s been a combination of things that may force the city to make changes. The biggest one is the fact that China isn’t buying as many recycled goods as they used to.

"Sometimes 80% and as low as 60% of our recyclables were sent to China. That was our plastics. It was mixed paper and other commodities. So with 80% of it going to China and then with the restrictions that came through, that impacted the majority of our recyclable material," Spencer said.

The decrease from China comes because they beefed up their contamination standards, which has cost the city more than $12 million in revenue.

"So right now you’ve got a lot of demand and not as much supply, and you also have the contamination," Spencer said.

The city offset the $12 million by putting some projects off and delaying certain capital purchases.

"The residential fee is nearly 90% of the revenue that we bring in. The recycling revenue was more like 4% and 6%," said Spencer.

So in the near future, if you live in Phoenix, you could see rate increases for hauling away your trash and recyclables. There could also be less recycling going on, or city leaders could decide to scrap recycling altogether.

"On the low end it’s $4.75, and on the high end it’s $6.40, and we’re still working to do whatever we can to bring those numbers down. And we’re going to be meeting with the community and getting input. We want to hear from others to help us meet this challenge," said Spencer.

The city is planning 10 public meetings about the issue before the city council comes to a decision.

