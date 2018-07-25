The top executive at Arizona’s largest public-radio station sexually harassed three male employees with “pervasive and persistent touching and invitations to outings,” according to an investigative report obtained by 12 News.

The report was released after Tuesday’s announcement that Jim Paluzzi, vice president and general manager at KJZZ in Phoenix, would be retiring next month from his $156,000-a-year post.

Paluzzi, who has run KJZZ and KBAQ for nine years, was placed on administrative leave in May pending the outcome of the sexual harassment investigation.

“The special attention he pays to attractive men creates an uncomfortable and distrusting work environment for those who are not given that level of attention,” according to Jean Wilcox, a Prescott attorney who conducted the investigation for the Maricopa County Community College District, which holds the license for KJZZ.

None of the harassment was overtly sexual, according to the report.

READ: Full report here

Paluzzi, who is married with children, responded in a 21-page statement that he was the target of retaliation by top executives of the Maricopa County Community College District.

Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Snapshot Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

He said he learned he was under investigation on May 3, the day he was placed on administrative leave.

READ: Full statement here

Paluzzi claims he was told that day by the district’s employment attorney that if he resigned on the spot, all the allegations would remain confidential.

“The evidence shows … that my confrontations with the MCCCD in order to protect my staff provided sufficient motivation for its administration to treat me in this discriminatory manner,” Paluzzi said in the statement.

Wilcox reported interviewing 38 current and past KJZZ employees; two National Public Radio employees; and one media consultant

“Current and past KJZZ employees expressed an extreme level of fear of retaliation or retribution by Paluzzi for participating in this investigation,” Wilcox wrote.

Another top executive at KJZZ, associate general manager Mark Moran, remains on leave pending a separate sexual harassment investigation by MCCCD.

© 2018 KPNX