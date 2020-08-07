Phoenix Pride announced the series of "sweeping changes" in solidarity with LGBTQ, Black and Indigenous people.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Pride announced on Wednesday that it would make a series of changes involving law enforcement presence at its rescheduled events in November.

The organization announced the series of "sweeping changes" in solidarity with LGBTQ, Black and Indigenous people.

Under the new changes, police and other law enforcement agencies will no longer be able to participate in the Phoenix Pride Parade or have booths or displays at the Phoenix Pride Festival.

Individual police or law enforcement officers who want to participate in the parade can do so as private individuals, without badges, firearms, non-lethal weapons or any other identifying gear or equipment.

Police vehicles will also not be included in the parade and only unarmed, non-uniformed Phoenix police officers will be asked to manage street closures and traffic restrictions around the Phoenix Pride Parade.

Phoenix Pride is also committing to use the minimum mandated number of hand-selected off-duty officers to be present at the Phoenix Pride Festival.

Phoenix Pride has been rescheduled for Nov. 7 and 8.

The festival will be held at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix.

The hours will be from noon to 9 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

The parade will be held in Phoenix.

It will begin on Sunday at 10 a.m. at Third Street and Thomas Road and will continue northbound up Third Street to Indian School Road.