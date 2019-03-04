PHOENIX — The 39th annual Phoenix Pride Festival is expected to draw 40,000 people of all ages this weekend for the celebration of love and community complete with a parade, music, food, art.

The festival kicks off Saturday, April 7 at Steele Indian School Park, where several stages and hundreds of vendors and activities for the whole family will be set up.

This year will feature debut a Latin Stage where festival-goers can enjoy music from Latin artists, including a Selena tribute band.

Phoenix Pride Festival starts at noon and lasts until 9 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, but the parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Monica Helms, a U.S. Navy veteran and the creator of the Transgender Pride Flag, will be the parade grand marshal.

From the tickets to the music lineup to the parade route. Here's everything you need to know about the Phoenix Pride Festival.

Tickets for Phoenix Pride Festival start at $25

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at PhoenixPride.org or on-site on Saturday and Sunday.

Single-day general admission tickets cost $25 and two-day general admission tickets cost $40 and can be purchased online or at the event.

Single-day express entry tickets can only be purchased online while single-day VIP tickets are sold out online and will only be available on-site.

Military personnel, seniors and children can get discounted tickets

These tickets will only be offered on-site on Saturday and Sunday:

Seniors 55+ (with valid ID): $15.00

Youth 13-17: $15.00

Children Under12: FREE

Active Duty Military (with valid ID): FREE

Former Military (with valid ID): $15.00

Where to park for Phoenix Pride

There will be parking available in nearby neighborhoods and parking structures. The largest parking structure is on the southeast corner of Central Avenue and Indian School Road.

Light rail or rideshare recommended for Phoenix Pride

Parking will be limited, so taking the light rail or using a rideshare service is encouraged.

There is a light rail station on Central Avenue and Indian School Road, just across the street from the park.

The preferred rideshare service for the festival this year is Uber and there is a dedicated Uber pickup and dropoff area near the park's entrance.

Are pets allowed at Phoenix Pride Festival?

No. Leave the pups at home. Service dogs are the only exception and they must be harnessed.

No outside food or alcohol is allowed in

The only drinks allowed in will be unopened water bottles. Empty reusable bottles are allowed but no Camelbaks or other hydration packs. Don't bring any weapons, glass bottles, coolers, skateboards or roller blades.

Phoenix Pride Festival music lineup

Including the new Latin stage, there are going to be seven entertainment areas this year at Phoenix Pride Festival. There will be a dance pavilion pumping top 40 music all day, a community stage for local speakers and a kid's stage.

An American Sign Language interpreter will be available at the Main Stage and the Community Stage.

Here are some of the lineups:

Saturday Main Stage lineup

12:45 p.m. Proclamation: mayor Kate Gallego

1 p.m. Pride Royalty (Miss and Mister and JR)

2 p.m. Kenneth Nielson

2:30 p.m. Late Nite Snax

3:30 p.m. Kristofer & Krew

4:30 p.m. Echo V

5:15 p.m. Ada Vox

6 p.m. Amara La Negra

7 p.m. Kim Petras

8 p.m. JoJo

Saturday Latin Stage lineup

2 p.m. DJ Tatiana

2:40 p.m. Mari

3 p.m. Ambar

3:15 p.m. DJ Tatiana

4 p.m. Marger

4:20 p.m. DJ Tatiana

5 p.m. Dulce

6:30 p.m. Robin S

6:50 p.m. DJ Tatiana

7:30 p.m. Connie Pena

Saturday Dance Pavilion lineup

11:30 a.m. DJ JD

2 p.m. DJ Darviz

4 p.m. Heartbreak and DJ Alex D

6:30 p.m. DJ Image

Saturday Community Stage lineup

1 p.m. Afeelya Bunz and friends

3 p.m. Tucson Pride Hour

4 p.m. The Rebirth of Stars

5 p.m. Ditas Throwback Hour

6 p.m. 4 Some Revue

Sunday Main Stage lineup

12:30 p.m. Pride Royalty

1: 30 p.m. Ruby Reynolds Latino Hour

2:30 p.m. The Cotton Club

3:30 p.m. Pride Dance Company

4:30 p.m. Hym

5 p.m. Barbara Seville Phoenix Phollies

6: 30 p.m. Nina West

7 p.m. Dumblonde

8:15 p.m. Taylor Dane

Sunday Latin Stage lineup

2 p.m. DJ Tatiana

3 p.m. Ambar

3:25 p.m. Marger

3:45 p.m. DJ Tatiana

4:30 p.m. Selena Tribute

5:30 p.m. DJ Tatiana

6:30 p.m. Amara La Negra

7 p.m. DJ Tatiana

Sunday Dance Pavilion lineup

11:30 a.m. Musa Mind

2 p.m. KNINE

4 p.m. DJ Javin

6:30 p.m. DJ Frietz

Sunday Community Stage lineup

11:30 a.m. Welcome Pride Royalty and DJ Men's Chorus

1 p.m. History Panel Discussion

1:30 p.m. Pride Contestants

3 p.m. New Kings on the Block

4 p.m. Stacy's Follies

5 p.m. Miss Gay Latina Hour

6 p.m. Elements

Phoenix Pride Parade Route

The parade will start at 10 a.m. on Sunday. It will travel north up Third Street from Thomas Road to Indian School Road.

Bring some chairs and set up along the west and east sides of Third Street. The Phoenix Pride Parade is free to all. Organizers are expecting 10,000 spectators and 5,000 parade participants.

Monica Helms, a U.S. Navy veteran and the creator of the Transgender Pride Flag will be the parade Grand Marshal. She first debuted the flag at the 2000 Phoenix Pride Parade.

This year's theme is "Celebrating Progress: Past, Present and Future" as 2019 is the 50th anniversary of Stonewall.

For more information on the Phoenix Pride festival or parade head to the Phoenix Pride website.

