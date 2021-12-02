Want live music during a pandemic? A Phoenix porch may have your solution.

Nick Harper and Alison Daniels have transformed their Phoenix porch into 528 Live, providing live music for anyone who wants to come by and listen.

PHOENIX — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, closing restaurants and music venues around the country, Nick Harper and Alison Daniels had no where to get their live music fix.

The pair also had friends in the music community with no where to play.

That's when Harper came up with the idea to turn their porch on 528 W. Granada Road in Phoenix into a music venue for acts to play.

For the last 25 Saturdays, their home has transformed into 528 Live, providing live music for anyone who wants to come by and listen.

“Every Saturday I look at Nick and I go, 'Oh my god, this is our house, this is our life,” Daniels said. "It’s a bright spot in every week."

Harper and Daniels turn their porch into a stage. Kind neighbors allow their yards to become a seating area, filled with beach towels and lawn chairs.

And at 5 p.m. on Saturdays, the musician takes the mic and plays for about two hours.

The concert is free to whomever wants to come. There is a Venmo and tip jar set up for anyone who wants to contribute, with 100% of the donations going to the act playing that week.

Harper and Daniels said they don't make a cent off the porch concerts.

Their porch has turned into a valuable venue as the ongoing pandemic has seen many opportunities for musicians dry up.

“During that time when there was nothing, it was everything to get on this porch,” Kim Weston said.

Weston is a full-time musician and longtime friend of Daniels. She said the porch has given a chance for her to play in front of a live audience and make some money doing it.

"It’s not a little bit of money," Weston said. "What we want to make, we are definitely making at the porch concert."

Daniels' and Harper's porch has seen a variety of musicians, many from here in the Valley. Some are local favorites, while others have toured across the country or appeared on "The Voice."

"Every gig I book I'm giddy over it." Daniels said.

Daniels said the two plan to put on a show as long as there is community support to do so.