'10,000 hikers per month': Phoenix's popular Cholla Trail set to reopen after construction

Cholla Trail, which takes hikers around the east side of Camelback Mountain, is set to reopen sometime in September, the City of Phoenix said.

PHOENIX — A new trail route for one of Phoenix's most popular hikes is set to reopen sometime in September, the city said in a recent update.

Cholla Trail, which takes hikers around the east side of Camelback Mountain, closed down last November for construction on the new trail route. Part of the reason for the construction seems to be keeping hikers from having to walk on the Cholla Lane roadway to get to the trailhead.

"Due to the volume of hikers, which often reached over 10,000 per month, people frequently walked on the street rather than the trail alongside Cholla Lane," the city said. "Access to the trail will now be directly from the sidewalks on the west side of Invergordon to a pedestrian entry gate."

Drinking water and restrooms will be another new addition to the trail, provided through a building that used to be part of the golf course.

Parking space, however, is still expected to be limited. With temperatures set to cool as the year goes on, the early birds will still get the worms (in this case, prime parking spots).

