'It’s so important to talk to your kids about how serious this is': Police warn school threat 'pranks' could lead to federal charges

Because officers need to investigate each threat, it can be a costly use of law enforcement resources.

ARIZONA, USA — “It’s so important to talk to your kids about how serious this is,” said Phoenix Police Sergeant, Ann Justus regarding a series of threats being made this week against Valley schools.

This week the Avondale Police Department investigated a social media threat made at Agua Fria High School. The threat that was supposed to happen Thursday. Luckily it was found not to be credible.

“The post was actually made as a joke,” said Sergeant Justin Iwen with the Avondale Police Department. The student now faces terrorist threats and interference with disruption charges.

“We find that a lot of these when we speak to the kids they say, 'hey this was just a joke I never intended on doing something,'” said Justus.

Phoenix police are currently investigating two recent social media threats made against Pueblo Del Sol Elementary in West Phoenix.

It’s a troubling trend. Just last month anonymous school threats were made as part of a Tik Tok challenge leading to extra school patrols around the country. None of them were found credible, but led to many law enforcement resources being used just in case.

Police said if you come across a threat on social media don’t share the post. Instead, report it to law enforcement. They said a lot of times fake threats are done for attention, and the last thing you want to do is help that goal.

People found making fake threats, even kids, could face federal or state charges.



