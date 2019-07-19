PHOENIX — The Phoenix police union wants to erase officers’ identities and information from the internet, union representatives said Thursday.

Leaders of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association (PLEA) said they plan to hire a service to ‘scrub’ officers’ names from the internet for $3.00 a month. This would make it more difficult to find out about police officers online and access their social media pages.

PLEA President Britt London said in a statement to 12 News this would protect the safety and security of officers.

“The need for this service is to prevent the ongoing and frequent harassment of officers and their loved ones - harassment that is happening daily and that puts officers and their families at risk,” London said.

The practice of internet scrubbing is when a person’s or company’s online presence is erased or hidden. It is used, at times, to get rid of an unwanted or negative internet presence.

Companies offer the service to people or businesses to protect their personal information, reputation and credibility.

“This has nothing to do with hiding or ignoring anything. It has everything to do with keeping police officers and their families safe from those who continue to attack them online,” London said.

This comes as the investigation continues into offensive Facebook posts from several Phoenix officers.

In June, an undisclosed number of officers were put on desk duty while the department investigated social media posts from officers “that appeared to endorse violence and racism”.