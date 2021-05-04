New Phoenix police union contract touts greater accountability, amid scandal over police handling of protests

City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on contract after public comment.

A proposed new contract for Phoenix's largest police union touts steps toward greater transparency and accountability, as the police department deals with a scandal over unfounded charges against protesters.

The tentative contract for members of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association is scheduled for public comment and a vote at the City Council meeting at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In the past, debate over the police contract has produced some of the most acrimonious council meetings.

The contract could face a bumpy ride again this year.

Wednesday's meeting comes amid a scandal engulfing the Police Department and Maricopa County Attorney's Office, over the filing of ginned-up charges against Black Lives Matter protesters. More than two-dozen cases have been dismissed.

Meantime, a long-sought civilian review board for police misconduct - viewed by many community advocates as essential to greater transparency - has stalled, despite a council vote to fund it

The proposed contract for police would:

Allow the police chief to take immediate action to fire an officer involved in a felony crime that occurred on the job. Currently, the chief must wait five days to take action.

Provide for non-police investigators of alleged police misconduct, if a civilian review board is created.

Expand discipline histories in officers' personnel files, to help spot recurring problems.

Ban the use of vacation time for police suspensions.

In exchange for agreeing to the transparency and accountability proposals, officers would receive an ongoing 0.5% bump in compensation, along with a one-time 0.5% increase.

The Phoenix Police Department has about 3,000 sworn officers.

