New Phoenix police union contract touts greater accountability, amid scandal over police handling of protests

A proposed new contract for Phoenix's largest police union touts steps toward greater transparency and accountability, as the police department deals with a scandal over unfounded charges against protesters.
The tentative contract for members of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association is scheduled for public comment and a vote at the City Council meeting at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
In the past, debate over the police contract has produced some of the most acrimonious council meetings.
The contract could face a bumpy ride again this year.
Wednesday's meeting comes amid a scandal engulfing the Police Department and Maricopa County Attorney's Office, over the filing of ginned-up charges against Black Lives Matter protesters. More than two-dozen cases have been dismissed.
Meantime, a long-sought civilian review board for police misconduct - viewed by many community advocates as essential to greater transparency - has stalled, despite a council vote to fund it
The proposed contract for police would:
- Allow the police chief to take immediate action to fire an officer involved in a felony crime that occurred on the job. Currently, the chief must wait five days to take action.
- Provide for non-police investigators of alleged police misconduct, if a civilian review board is created.
- Expand discipline histories in officers' personnel files, to help spot recurring problems.
- Ban the use of vacation time for police suspensions.
In exchange for agreeing to the transparency and accountability proposals, officers would receive an ongoing 0.5% bump in compensation, along with a one-time 0.5% increase.
The Phoenix Police Department has about 3,000 sworn officers.
