PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department added a new vehicle to its fleet, but its not for catching criminals and it certainly doesn't drive faster.

It's an ice cream truck.

It's the first ever ice cream truck for Phoenix PD, maybe even the first police ice cream truck in general, we'll have to do some research on that.

On Oct. 20, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams and other representatives will introduce the truck, donated by Courtesy Chevrolet, at the Lindo Park G.A.I.N. event. The first round of ice cream treats were provided by AT&T.

The purpose of the truck is to help Phoenix PD interact and engage with the community on a personal level, the department says.

