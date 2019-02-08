PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Police Department says it will track when officers point their guns at people.

The department announced Friday the policy recommended by the Community Police Trust Initiative and the National Police Foundation, which studied last year's police shootings in the city.

Police Sgt. Vince Lewis says the policy aims to help record the number of times officers are successful in deescalating encounters.

Officers will document each time they point their service weapons at people while on the job.

The policy will go into effect Aug. 19 following mandatory training next week.