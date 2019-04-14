PHOENIX — The Phoenix Department on Monday will begin its rollout of a dramatic increase in its use of body cameras worn by officers while on duty.

The department plans Monday to provide new cameras to patrol officers and supervisors of the Maryvale Estrella Mountain Precinct in west Phoenix.

The City Council in February approved a five-year $5.7 million contract with Scottsdale-based Axon Enterprise to provide for cameras for 2,000 officers and maintain video.

The city previously had a 2013 pilot program that provided the department with 300 cameras. Those will be replaced with the new ones.