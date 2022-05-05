Phoenix police still searching for missing woman nearly 40 years later

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are still attempting to solve a decades-old mystery surrounding a missing woman's whereabouts.
Lori Megan Longchase was last seen in the Phoenix area on July 21, 1983.
Around this same time, the body of an unknown woman was discovered near an irrigation ditch in Ahwatukee. She had been the victim of foul play.
Phoenix police said DNA tests revealed the unknown woman might have been a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe.
Longchase's family recently told Phoenix police they believe the unidentified murder victim from 1983 might be Lori.
But because Longchase was adopted, her family can't submit DNA samples to determine whether the unidentified woman is Lori.
Phoenix police hope to find Longchase's birth family and possibly collect DNA samples that can help determine the deceased woman's identity.
Longchase was 17 at the time she disappeared. She had brown hair, brown eyes, and was about 5'5'' tall.
Anyone with information can contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121.
