Phoenix police still searching for missing woman nearly 40 years later

Lori Longchase was last seen in the Phoenix area in the summer of 1983.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are still attempting to solve a decades-old mystery surrounding a missing woman's whereabouts.

Lori Megan Longchase was last seen in the Phoenix area on July 21, 1983.

Around this same time, the body of an unknown woman was discovered near an irrigation ditch in Ahwatukee. She had been the victim of foul play.

Phoenix police said DNA tests revealed the unknown woman might have been a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe.

Longchase's family recently told Phoenix police they believe the unidentified murder victim from 1983 might be Lori.

But because Longchase was adopted, her family can't submit DNA samples to determine whether the unidentified woman is Lori.

Phoenix police hope to find Longchase's birth family and possibly collect DNA samples that can help determine the deceased woman's identity.

Today is National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day and detectives are asking for help on a case they have been working on since 1983. Anyone who may know the biological family of Lori Megan Longchase is asked to call PPD. pic.twitter.com/uHDYN4HOMa — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 5, 2022

Longchase was 17 at the time she disappeared. She had brown hair, brown eyes, and was about 5'5'' tall.

Anyone with information can contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed