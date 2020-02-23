PHOENIX — Phoenix Police are searching for a man caught on home security video touching himself as a woman picked weeds across the street.

Lady Cagley was doing yard work when she saw a man staring at her from her neighbor's porch. The man did not live in the house he was standing in front of.

And he was naked from the waist down.

"As I'm looking up all I see is just bare skin from the leg all the way up to his hip," Cagley said. "At that moment I knew he clearly had no bottoms on."

Cagley ran inside and told her husband about what had happened.

"I wanted to let my family know that there was a freaking pervert in the neighborhood," Cagley said.

The incident occurred on Monday shortly before noon. It wasn't until later that the neighbor on whose porch the man was standing checked his security camera and saw the man pleasuring himself as he watched Cagley pick weeds.

"I've never felt so uncomfortable and so scared to live in my own home," Cagley said through tears. "It’s sad that I have to be scared to do anything in front of my own house because of people like that."

If you can identify the man in this video and provide information about his location, please contact the Phoenix Police Department.

