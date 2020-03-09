Do you know this woman? Phoenix police seek help identifying deceased woman

The woman was found in medical distress in the area of N. 24th Street and E. Cambridge Avenue in July. She later died at the hospital.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking for the public's help to identify woman found in medical distress and later died back in July.

Police say she was found in the area of N. 24th Street and E. Cambridge Avenue, south of Thomas Road in Phoenix on July 12.

The woman did not have any identification on her. She taken to the hospital in medical distress where she later died.

Police believe she was homeless.

The woman is described as white, 33 to 58 years old, 5-feet-6-inches with graying brown hair and blue eyes.