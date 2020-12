The department said 16-year-old Gregory Edwards and 15-year-old Chaz Durfee are missing.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department needs your help to find two missing boys.

The department said 16-year-old Gregory Edwards and 15-year-old Chaz Durfee are missing.

They went missing from 64th Street and Sweetwater Avenue on Dec. 12.

The circumstance of their disappearances were not immediately known.

Please call (602) 534-2121 or (602) 262-6151 if you know where the boys are or if you have any information.

