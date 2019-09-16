PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two young boys who haven't been seen since Saturday afternoon.

Danny and Noah Vargas, ages 13 and 11, respectively, were last seen when they left their home around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Their home is in the area of 20th Street and Roeser Road, police said.

They have not returned.

It was not immediately known where the brothers were headed.

Danny is insulin dependent and suffers from seizures. He was described as a 5-foot-9, 150-pound boy with brown eyes and black hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Noah was described as 5-foot, 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray gym shorts.

Anyone with information about their location is asked to call Phoenix Police at (602) 262-6151, or the Family Investigations Bureau at (602) 534-2121.