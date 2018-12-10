Police are searching for a masked shooter who they say walked into a home in Laveen, and shot and killed a 22-year-old man early Friday.

The victim was at home with his girlfriend Rihanna when the shooting took place. Her grandmother Wanda called the 22-year-old a "nice young man."

Police say someone walked into a house near 59th Avenue and Baseline Road on Friday, and shot the man to death.

Wanda said her granddaughter is shocked.

"it just happened so fast," she said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Phoenix police.

Wanda is pleading for the shooter to comer forward and for the violence to end.

"Please people, stop killing each other. Please love on one another. We got to stop the killing.”

Other members of the neighborhood also say they’re getting tired of seeing police cars out here responding to crime.

The shooting is still under investigation.

