Phoenix police rescue injured Peregrine falcon found while responding to call

A report about a suspicious vehicle took an interesting turn after Phoenix officers located an injured falcon.

PHOENIX — A report about a suspicious vehicle isn't anything out of the ordinary for two Phoenix police officers. But on one particular call, there was something unusual that would capture their attention.

Sitting in a gutter of a Phoenix street appeared to be an injured Peregrine falcon.

The Phoenix Police Department recently shared bodycam footage of the encounter on Twitter and it was an interesting sight.

On the video, you can see the officers find the bird and ask a nearby resident if the falcon belongs to them. The resident said it didn't belong to him, so the officers jumped in to assist the bird.

#PHXPD800Patrol officers were responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle when they found a Peregrine falcon who had a broken wing and was unable to move. They took the falcon to Liberty Wildlife where it's recovering from its injuries. #ThisIsWhoWeAre pic.twitter.com/GEyuQaC4DR — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 15, 2022

"Bro, when was the last time you found a hawk," one officer said to the other.

An officer was seen wrapping up the falcon in a blanket. According to the tweet, the falcon had a broken wing and is now recovering at Liberty Wildlife.

