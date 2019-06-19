PHOENIX - The story of the encounter between Phoenix police officers and a Valley family following an alleged shoplifting incident has gained national attention after videos surfaced of the officers detaining the adults. It's a story that has also raised a lot of questions and speculations.

One of the main questions surrounding the story asks if the parents shoplifted, or if it was just the 4-year-old girl who took a Barbie-type doll from the Family Dollar store that sparked this encounter.

According to the police report, an officer was in the area investigating an unrelated shoplifting incident when Family Dollar employees notified him of another shoplifting. That officer called for backup, saying in a police report that a vehicle drove before the family's car was eventually located and stopped in a parking lot.

The police reports also say that Dravon Ames, the father, told police he shoplifted from the store and threw a pair of underwear out of the window of the car, because he knew they were stolen.

Ames and his family deny this. They say they did not steal from the store. The only thing they say was taken from the store was the Barbie their 4-year-old daughter walked out with, which officers say they located in the vehicle after detaining Dravon Ames and Iesha Harper.

PREVIOUSLY: Family involved in viral video call police and mayor apologies 'sham,' plan protests

Ames and Harper were detained, not arrested or charged with shoplifting.

12 News obtained audio from the police scanner during the incident. An officer, who was at the Family Dollar reviewing security camera footage with an employee, while Harper and Ames were being detained, says over the radio. "we cannot verify anything from video that they were involved at all."

We have reached out to Phoenix Police for further information on the events.

On page 9 of the police report written by Officer Christopher Meyer, "after reviewing the footage [store employee] said he could not verify anything was taken in addition to the doll and advised he did not desire prosecution."

Team 12's Ryan Cody asked Ames outside of the Tuesday community meeting if he took anything from the store. Ames responds, "no," before refusing to answer further questions.

You can see that clip about one minute into the below video:

On Monday, police released this redacted and edited surveillance video from the Family Dollar. Police did not provide any observations or written determinations along with the video.

"The video is from cameras at different angles and while the entire video is still being redacted, a shortened version has been prepared for release at this time," Phoenix police said. "The entire the video, will be available after it has been redacted."

You can find everything we know so far about the incident, including the narrative, what the family is saying and what police are saying by clicking here.

RELATED: What we know about the viral confrontation between Phoenix police officers and family