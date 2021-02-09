Phoenix police officer injured while investigating shots fired call

Police said the suspect fled the area and has not been located.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer was injured during a scene investigation early Friday morning, officials said.

On Sept. 2 around 1 a.m., officers from the Phoenix Police Department were investigating a shots fired call near 39th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

According to authorities, a car drove around several police vehicles and into the scene. Officials said the driver was then told to stop and back up. After the request, the car then reportedly backed up toward officers and drove forward toward another group of officers.

The driver then drove the car, colliding with a police vehicle and one of the officers, authorities said. Police said the officer struck by the car was transported to a local hospital and released.

The make and model of the car, along with the identity of the driver wasn't immediately released. Police stated that the suspect fled the area and has not been located.

Officials said a man was arrested regarding the original shots fired call officers were investigating at the time of the incident and will be booked on weapons violations.

