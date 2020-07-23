Phoenix police officer fired after being accused of sexually assaulting women in custody

Sean Pena was charged in the incidents stemming from 2018 and 2019.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer was fired after he was charged with allegedly sexually assaulting two women who were in police custody.

The process of ending Sean Pena's employment with the city was finalized on Wednesday, the department told 12 News. He had been with the department for three years.

Pena was charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of unlawful sexual conduct from an incident on August 26, 2018. He was also charged with one count of unlawful sexual conduct from an incident on June 1, 2019.

Pena had been on administrative leave since November 2019. At the time when his charges were announced in June, the Phoenix Police Department said it was working on terminating Pena's employment with the force.

According to court documents, on August 26, 2018, Pena was taking a woman into custody to the Fourth Avenue Jail when he sexually assaulted the woman in the back of his patrol unit. Pena denied the victim's statement but Pena's DNA was found on the woman after a sexual assault examination, documents said.

Then on November 20, 2019, a woman reported that she had been sexually abused by an officer in June 2019. She told police that an officer had touched her inappropriately and made her touch his genitals when they were alone, according to documents.