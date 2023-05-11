Phoenix police officer dies after medical event at his home

According to the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, Sergeant Tim Wheeler died on May 9 at his home.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer is dead after a "medical event," officials said.

According to the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, Sergeant Tim Wheeler died on May 9 at his home.

“Sergeant Wheeler served the citizens of Phoenix since 2007 with dedication and courage," a statement from PLEA read. “We grieve with his family and ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Additional details about Wheeler's death were not immediately released.

This is the second death of a Phoenix officer from a medical emergency in a week. Officer Mark Aker also recently died from a medical incident while on-duty.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

