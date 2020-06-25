Phoenix police officer charged with sexual assault of someone in custody, county attorney says

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel announced Phoenix Police Officer Sean Pena was facing several counts related to sexual abuse.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer is facing charges from incidents in 2018 and 2019 involving people in police custody.

Phoenix Police Officer Sean Pena is facing one count of sexual assault and one count of unlawful sexual conduct from an incident on August 26, 2018. He is also facing one count of unlawful sexual conduct from an incident on June 1, 2019.

According to court documents, on August 26, 2018, Pena was taking a woman into custody to the Fourth Avenue Jail when he sexually assaulted the woman in the back of his patrol unit. Pena denied the victim's statement but Pena's DNA was found on the woman after a sexual assault examination, documents said.

Then on November 20, 2019, a woman reported that she had been sexually abused by an officer in June 2019. She told police that an officer had touched her inappropriately and made her touch his genitals when they were alone.

A witness said the victim told her that Pena drove the victim from the location of a welfare check to another location where the incident happened, documents said. Records from the patrol vehicle confirm the timeline. No biological evidence was recovered. Pena denied the allegation.

The grand jury indictment is dated June 19.

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel announced the charges Wednesday. She also announced charges against an officer with the Mesa Police Department.