Phoenix police officer accused of threatening to shoot Mayor Gallego; no charges yet

12 News has uncovered new details into the investigation into a Phoenix police officer that allegedly threatened the city’s mayor.

12 News has uncovered new details into the investigation of a Phoenix police officer that allegedly threatened Mayor Kate Gallego. It’s been months since the October incident, but no charges have been filed.

Phoenix police officer Steven Poulos is accused of threatening Mayor Gallego’s life. A police report obtained by 12 News says the threatening comments were allegedly made at a squad briefing on Oct. 12.

A sergeant says he heard Poulos say, “If the mayor defunds the police I’m going to shoot her.”

Poulos has more than 22 years of experience. According to the report , five other officers were also in the room. They say Poulos threatened to shoot up Gallego’s house. Multiple officers there describe him as being someone who “vents a lot.” He allegedly made the statement while discussing response to protests downtown.

In questioning, the officers described the statement as inappropriate, but didn’t know if he intended to act on it. The sergeant reported the incident after he says Poulos doubled down, calling the threat “a promise” and saying “someone’s gotta do it.”

In October, Phoenix police deemed the threat credible and Mayor Gallego was given security detail.

Investigators are recommending that Poulos be charged with making a terrorist threat and threatening or intimidation.

In a statement, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says, “The submittal is still currently under review by our office to determine if there will be criminal charges.” The office says it’s not unusual for charging decisions to take this long, especially given that Poulos isn’t in custody.

Attorney David Black, who is not involved in this case, says for that to happen prosecutors need to be sure they can win the case.

“There needs to be a fine line between someone who is just talking and somebody who for lack of a better word means it, and that’s the question prosecutors are trying to address here,” says Black.