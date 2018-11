PHOENIX - Phoenix PD is investigating after responding to a call of a car crash and finding a man shot.

A car crashed into a tree in the area of 38th Avenue and Cactus Wren Drive. Officers found the driver was shot. Police did not say if there were any other people at the scene.

Police are searching the area for possible witnesses, and the area north of 38th and Glendale avenues is currently closed.

The driver was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.