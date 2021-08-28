Phoenix police looking to hire hundreds of more officers

The first step in recruitment is the Peace Officer Physical Aptitude Test (POPAT). Candidates went through obstacle courses, climbed fences, and more.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is down by about 300 officers.

Sergeant Mercedes Fortune said the department currently has just over 2,900 officers and they need 3,125.

It's not for lack of trying.

"We’re obviously working very hard, our recruiting team works very hard and we’re advertising all across the country to make sure we have people that have that service-oriented mindset and they want to come out and be in beautiful Arizona," she said.

Sgt. Fortune said the department has faced recruiting challenges since 2018 because of retirement attrition and a competitive private sector.

In hopes of employing more officers, the department held a Peace Officer Physical Aptitude Test (POPAT) early Saturday morning at the Phoenix Regional Police Academy.

This is the first step in the recruiting process. A written test, rigorous background check, and a community hiring review board follow.

"We started August of last year, we took input and we were listening to the community and we formed a community hiring review board comprised of two community members, one nonsworn member of our organization and then one training supervisor from our organization," Sgt. Mark Post said.

What exactly does the panel do?

"They ask a set of questions of our applicant to assess their input on community engagement, philosophy of police personal ethics and integrity to see if the applicant is the right fit."

The physical test isn't for the faint of heart! It included fence climbing, a body drag, a 500-yard run and an obstacle course.

"The body drag is one of the most important ones for us because it shows you're able to lift someone," Sgt. Fortune explained. "For example, let's say, worst-case scenario, we have an active shooter and now you're having to move someone physically injured out of harm's way, well we have to know you're able to do that."

Applicants were broken up into several small groups to follow COVID-19 protocols.

If you missed out Saturday, there are always more opportunities.

"We’re holding it at least once a month or twice a month, depending on how many applicants we’re getting during that time frame," Sgt. Fortune added.

