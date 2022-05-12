Phoenix police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash

The pedestrian was fatally hit Sunday night near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A motorist fatally struck a pedestrian Sunday night near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The male pedestrian was hit just before 11:30 p.m. and died as a result of his injuries. The driver failed to remain at the scene.

Police said the collision is still under investigation and have not disclosed the deceased pedestrian's identity.

Two pedestrians were killed Friday night in two separate collisions that occurred in Phoenix. One of the incidents killed a 72-year-old woman in the 5600 block of North 27th Avenue and the other killed a 71-year-old man in the 4000 block of East Greenway Road.

Over 250 pedestrian fatalities occurred on Arizona's roads in 2021, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Ten years earlier, Arizona reported 157 pedestrian fatalities.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.