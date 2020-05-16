Phoenix police looking for missing hiker at South Mountain Park

A friend told police they got separated and he hasn't heard from the hiker.

PHOENIX — Police said they are looking for a hiker who went missing in Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

The 19-year-old was hiking with a youth ministry group in the Pima Canyon Trailhead area. A friend told police the hiker got separated from the group and hasn't been heard from.

Officers, park rangers and firefighters searched all the park's trails but did not find the man.

Firefighters said it is not known if the hiker is still in the vicinity of South Mountain.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates when we learn more.