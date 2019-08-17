PHOENIX - Police are looking for a missing 9-year-old girl they say was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday near North 28 Avenue and Larkspur Drive.

Police initially said Saturday morning that suspicious circumstances regarding Lamirrah Neal-Morgan's disappearance were suspected.

Since that tweet, police have released more information with a new photo and her name and where she was last seen, but has not said if suspicious circumstances are still not suspected or otherwise.

Lamirrah Neal-Morgan was last seen wearing a bright orange shirt, turquoise leggings with orange rainbows on them, a purple backpack and pink, white and black colored Nautica tennis shoes. She had multi colored bows in her hair, police said.

She is 3’ 9” tall, weighing 95 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more information.