Lockdown lifted at Central High School after social media threat

The school district says Central High School was briefly placed on lockdown after a threat was made over social media.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have detained an individual in relation to a social medial threat that triggered a lockdown at Central High School on Thursday.

The threat was deemed to not be not credible by police and the lockdown was quickly lifted at the high school, a spokesperson for Phoenix Union High School District says.

But police say a person has been detained in connection to the threat and the situation is still being investigated. Police have not said whether this detained subject is facing criminal charges.

This is the second school threat Phoenix police has responded to in less than 24 hours. Officers were dispatched Wednesday to a school near 54th Street and Thomas Road after a student discovered a threatening note.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.