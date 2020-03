A Phoenix road is shut down early Wednesday as authorities investigate a suspicious package.

The Phoenix Police Department said Dunlap Avenue is closed between 31st and 34th avenues.

This was in response to a suspicious package called in by a passerby.

Officers and bomb squad members are responding.

People are asked to avoid the area.

Sky 12 footage showed a bomb robot responding to the scene.

Cortez Park is in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.