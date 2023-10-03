Phoenix police investigating possible gunfire near Valley high school

Reports of gunfire heard near Alhambra High School were made Monday night to the Phoenix Police Department.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating reports of gunshots possibly fired Monday night near Alhambra High School.

Officers were dispatched at about 7 p.m. to the area of 35th Avenue and Camelback Road to report to a call of shots fired.

School administrators told police that the sound of gunshots was heard as the football team was practicing. No injuries were reported. Once the shots were heard, the football field was evacuated.

Police said evidence collected by officers suggests multiple gunshots were fired but it's not yet clear how many times a gun was discharged. Police are not sure whether the shots were fired in the direction of anyone.

No description of a possible suspect has been released.

The Alhambra campus will have additional security measures in place Tuesday in response to Monday's incident.

