Phoenix police investigating officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix

The shooting occurred in the area of 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix Saturday evening.

The Phoenix Police Department shared on Twitter that the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. in the area of 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane just south of Glendale Avenue.

It is unsure what led up to the incident or if any injuries occurred.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for further updates.

We are at the scene of an officer involved shooting just south of 19th Ave and Glendale.



Waiting for details from Phoenix PD. #12News pic.twitter.com/uA8lI08CO9 — Adriana Loya (@AdrianaLoyaTV) September 25, 2022

Phoenix police department is investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of 19th Avenue and Tuckey lane which is located just South of Glendale Avenue.



Follow on Twitter for further updates pic.twitter.com/rFW6h5GHTl — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 25, 2022

