PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking for the public's help after a body was found on a roadway Sunday night.

Officers were called to the area near 25th Avenue and Van Buren Street just before 11 p.m. Investigators say the body of a 22-year-old man was found in the street by a passing driver.

Detectives are investigating this as a homicide. They are still looking for the man's family so they can be notified.

At this point in the investigation, police say they do not have a lot of information and they are asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or to remain anonymous contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.