Phoenix police investigating after infant dies behind business

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after an unconscious infant was found behind a business Thursday and later died.

The unidentified child was located near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road. Police say the child died at the scene.

Investigators have not provided information about the infant’s parents or if the child was abandoned.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Police are expected to give a briefing on the situation before 4 p.m.