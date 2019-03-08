PHOENIX - Phoenix police say they are investigating after human remains were found on the bank of a pond next to the Arizona Grand Golf Course at the Arizona Grand Resort on Friday night.

The pond is located near Baseline Road and Arizona Grand Parkway, just west of the I-10.

Police say the pond is part of the Maricopa Guadalupe Flood Control area.

Police say no other information is available at this time.

