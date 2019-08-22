PHOENIX — Phoenix police released the identity of the young man killed in a crash Thursday morning on 43rd Avenue.

Investigators say 18-year-old Austin Shute was riding with a 27-year-old man around 4:30 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street.

The 1997 Mazda Miata was traveling south on 43rd Avenue when the driver attempted to turn left into a business driveway and was struck by a 2007 Chevy Tahoe on the passenger side.

Shute died at the scene. The driver did not have any life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver failed to yield to the Tahoe.

The driver of the Tahoe is a 45-year-old woman. She was not hurt.

Neither of the drivers was impaired, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

