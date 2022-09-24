'There's a diverse group of women in law enforcement': Phoenix police event honors women in blue protecting the community

The event honors the women of the Phoenix Police Department who choose to serve their communities.

PHOENIX — The 5th Annual Women in Blue celebration was held earlier this week, honoring those brave women who proudly wear the badge and serve their community.

The event, held by the Phoenix Police Foundation, highlighted women on the force - from the newest hopefuls to veterans in the Phoenix Police Department.

Sandy Borbolla was presented with the new "up and comer" award but she's aspiring to fill an even greater role within the department.

"I don't want to cry talking about it again but it's definitely a great honor and I'm grateful for my mentors along the way. Once I turn 20 and a half, I plan to apply to be sworn, a full-time police officer and then I plan to wait a few years before working my way up to homicide detective," she said.

Borbolla, along with Lt. Sara Fields finds inspiration on the job, even when tackling some of the most devastating crimes.

"I work with victims of sexual and domestic violence, so it's supporting my detectives so they can do their jobs, and making sure victims that come to our victim’s center are treated with dignity and respect and ultimately treated really well," Lt. Fields said. "I think there's a diverse group of women in law enforcement, we all have different backgrounds and anyone can do the job and we encourage them to do so."

Echoing similar sentiments, Timothy Thomas, President of the Phoenix Police Foundation is proud of the women in blue.

"It's important to recognize women in law enforcement, as the smaller percentage is changing and growing, they're growing and being drawn to the field and being recognized for the amazing work they do just like the guys," he explained.

