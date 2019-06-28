PHOENIX — Wednesday’s Phoenix City Council meeting was a stark contrast to the city’s last meeting, where dozens of people showed up to protest a police encounter with a family captured on video that went viral.

Wednesday night, most people were there to support the police. There was a push to receive more than $400,000 to replenish their supply of non-lethal weapons.

But among all the voices in the crowd, a woman claiming to be a dispatcher for Phoenix police stood out the most.

She said after that video was released, she and her fellow dispatchers started to receive death threats along with police officers.

She said the insanity needs to stop because she believes Phoenix police are doing the very best they can.

Andrea Max didn’t plan on testifying at Wednesday’s city council meeting, but she’d heard enough.

"To have Councilman Garcia sit up there to say our police officers are bad, or these people say that our officers are bad. It’s heartbreaking to me," said Max, who said she didn't plan on testifying but she'd heard enough.

Max said after this cell phone video showing Phoenix police pointing guns at a family went viral, she and her fellow dispatchers started receiving disturbing calls.

"When this video came out, we sat there in our dispatch center and we took calls from these people threatening to kill our family—our family. I did nothing. I did nothing to anybody. My family did nothing," said Max.

Max’s testimony came during a discussion about funding Phoenix police with $425,000 worth of non-lethal weapons. Councilman Carlos Garcia was the only member voting against the proposal.

"The question is how is the need determined? Specifically, because of what happened a few years ago at the convention center at the Trump rally,” said Garcia.

"Some the specific items requested are flash-bang diversionary devices—as the name would imply, it emits a bright flash followed by a large bang—chemical agents, riot control agents and less lethal impact weapons as well," a Phoenix police officer testified.

As for Andrea Max, she takes her job home with her every single day and said the nasty threats from people against the police need to stop.

"We are their lifeline. We are right there with them. It’s emotional for us as well. Then to go and sit on the phone and be called all these—I’ve never been called so many names, and I am a dispatcher for Christ's sake," said Max.

Garcia said the reason he voted no for the funding is because of a lawsuit filed against the city by the American Civil Liberties Union alleging "indiscriminate" use of the devices.

Diamondback Police Supply is the vendor that won that $425,000 contract.