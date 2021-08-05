Phoenix Police Department under investigation by US Department of Justice for use of force

This investigation will assess all types of use of force by Phoenix Police officers, including deadly force, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

PHOENIX — Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil Rights Division announced Thursday the Justice Department opened "a pattern or practice investigation into the City of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department." the DOJ said.

This investigation will assess all types of use of force by officers, including deadly force, the DOJ said in a statement.

The investigation will also try to find out whether Phoenix Police engages in retaliatory activity against people for conduct protected by the First Amendment; whether the department engages in discriminatory policing and whether the department unlawfully seizes or disposes of the belongings of individuals experiencing homelessness.

“When we conduct pattern or practice investigations to determine whether the Constitution or federal law has been violated, our aim is to promote transparency and accountability,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland. “This increases public trust, which in turn increases public safety. We know that law enforcement shares these goals.”