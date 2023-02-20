Phoenix Police Department signs national initiative to recruit more women officers

The mission of the 30X30 initiative is to increase women police recruits by 30 percent, by 2030.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is diving into a national initiative. The mission is simple, but the task is a large undertaking – to get more women to join the agency. The effort is called the 30X30 initiative and it's where the Phoenix Police Department said they're taking big steps to turn around the under-representation of female police patrolling the city.

Phoenix PD's Sgt. Melissa Soliz said one goal is to change the face of law enforcement in the Valley.

“This is something that’s not only going to help out recruitment, retention, we’re hoping to advance women throughout representation in all ranks on the police departments," Soliz said.

The 30X30 initiative’s mission is to increase women police recruits by 30 percent, by 2030.

Soliz, a nearly 16-year female veteran of Phoenix PD, weighed in on the efforts.

“Being able to have more women on the force is just a better representation," Soliz said. "It’s a different perspective to help communities, to be there.”

While the initiative is to increase female police recruits, those women still have to pass all of the same tests like any other recruit, before being put out on patrol.

“I think in general it’s a challenging career in itself," Soliz said. "It’s something that you definitely have to be passionate for. It takes a lot of community service. A lot of compassion.”

By signing the pledge, Phoenix PD agreed to report their efforts to identify and address the obstacles women officers face in recruitment and throughout their careers, according to the actual initiative. Soliz said Phoenix PD is just over 14 percent females in the department. Nationwide the average is 12 percent.

“So we’re hoping to just keep having those numbers climb and go after the most qualified women," Soliz said.

Some of the other Valley police departments listed as taking the pledge are Gilbert, Apache Junction, ASU, Mesa, Queen Creek and Tempe.

The Phoenix Police Department is actively recruiting officers in the community.

