PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department posted and then deleted a tweet Friday morning assuring residents "there are no known threats locally," after President Trump ordered the killing of one of the most powerful people in Iran.

The tweet, which went up about 7:30 a.m., also said the department was in "close contact" with local, state and federal authorities. The tweet was taken down within two hours.

A Phoenix police spokesman said in an email to 12 News, "The Twitter post was not received as intended."

"The recent information that was sent on Twitter was only intended to inform the community that we are not aware of any threats and reassure the community that safety and security is our top priority," according to Detective Luis Samudio.

Police departments in major U.S. cities posted similar tweets, but have not taken them down.

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted late Thursday, just hours after an American military drone strike on Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, "there is no credible threat to Los Angeles, the LAPD is monitoring the events developing in Iran."

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea reassured residents Friday morning that "The NYPD continues to closely monitor the events in Iran & across the region for any further developments."

Arizona's two U.S. senators both weighed in Friday morning.

Republican Martha McSally tweeted,"Qassim Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American soldiers during the Iraq War and hostile activities throughout the Middle East. His pursuit of state-sponsored terror has finally come to an end."

Democrat Kyrsten Sinema released a statement that said in part, "The country deserves, and the administration must provide, a coherent effective strategy to safeguard our national security."

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly, who is likely to face McSally in the November election, said of Soleimani, "It's good that he's dead." He added, "Our country must have an operational and strategic plan for what comes next."

Here's Kelly's full statement:

“Soleimani was the architect of a state-sponsored terror operation that targeted and killed U.S. service members and led to the deaths of countless civilians. It’s good that he’s dead. The priority right now must be to ensure the safety of all Americans at home and in the region, particularly our troops, diplomats, and intelligence officers serving abroad.

“Recognizing I have not seen the intelligence that went into this decision, I have served in the region during periods of high tension and understand the volatility of this situation and the risks of continued escalations. Our country must have an operational and strategic plan for what comes next, and the American people deserve to know how this administration plans to keep Americans safe."

