Phoenix PD crafting plan to reduce violent crime by 5%

The agency says its number of annual homicides has increased by 39% since 2017.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department announced Monday it was crafting a plan to reduce violent crimes by 5% after the city has been plagued with an uptick in homicides and assaults over the last few years.

The agency said it has identified four focus areas that police officials believe could help reduce Phoenix's number of shootings and stabbings. Those focus areas include dedicating resources toward tracking violent offenders with outstanding warrants and prohibited possessors.

According to the agency's data, the number of homicides reported in Phoenix increased from 161 in 2017 to 223 in 2022. The number of aggravated assaults increased from 7,919 to 8,986 during that same time frame.

To cut violent crimes by 5%, the agency said its leadership will "rapidly deploy" resources and collaborate with external partners.

Another goal of the plan is to address "the most active hotspots in the City through targeted and high-visibility policing efforts within each precinct."

The agency's announcement comes after a turbulent few years that involved a change in leadership, staffing issues, multiple violent attacks on officers, and a DOJ investigation.

"The Phoenix Police Department is committed to addressing the issue of gun violence and other violent crime that has taken the lives of too many of our community members," Interim Chief Michael Sullivan wrote in a statement.

