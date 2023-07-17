Phoenix police conducting death investigation at bus stop near I-10

The deceased individual was found near 7th Avenue and Interstate 10.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances leading up to a man's death after he was found unresponsive Monday at a bus stop near 7th Avenue and Interstate 10.

Officers were dispatched to the bus stop Monday morning to conduct a welfare check and found an unconscious man. Paramedics arrived at the scene and declared him dead at the scene.

The man's identity has not been disclosed and police are continuing to investigate the incident.

